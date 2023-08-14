Surendran, BJP Leader, Calls on Right-Wing Influencers to Tackle ‘Anti-Kerala’ Issue

BJP’s state president, K Surendran, has called on social media influencers aligned with the party to reshape the narrative that labels them as ‘anti-Kerala’. Speaking at a ‘social media meet’ in Thiruvananthapuram, Surendran pointed out that whenever the BJP or Sangh Parivar addresses Kerala-centric issues, they’re often pushed onto the defensive. He questioned whether discussing topics like social backwardness, economic crisis, violence, and inequality in Kerala should be perceived as opposition to the state. He shared his personal struggle in conveying messages about Kerala on various platforms without fostering a negative impression. He highlighted the counter-argument of ‘this is Kerala’, often presented by political rivals, and encouraged introspection among influencers to guide discussions effectively.

Surendran also highlighted the challenge of an ecosystem that misconstrues the BJP’s statements on Kerala as against the state. He referred to an incident when Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Somalia comparison stirred controversy. In 2016, Modi had compared the infant mortality rate among scheduled tribes in Kerala to that in Somalia, prompting backlash and hashtags like ‘Po Mone Modi’. Surendran urged right-wing influencers to approach social media thoughtfully and purposefully to avoid such misunderstandings.

Additionally, Surendran emphasized that even if Kerala didn’t favor the BJP, the party would thrive nationally. He predicted the BJP’s return to power after the 2024 General Elections, relying on the strength of Narendra Modi’s leadership and the party’s social media presence. While the BJP hasn’t secured a Parliament seat in Kerala, it achieved success in the 2016 Assembly elections. O Rajagopal’s victory in the Nemom constituency marked the party’s entry into the state’s legislative body.