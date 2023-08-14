Sushil Kumar, Olympian primary suspect in slaying of junior wrestler, surrenders

Olympic gold medalist Sushil Kumar, the principal suspect in the murder of Sagar Dhankar, has been granted provisional release by Rohini Court. For four days, Sushil Kumar has been given provisional bail to attend to his father’s final rites.

On the basis of humanitarian considerations, the court granted Sushil Kumar temporary bail in the amount of Rs 1 lakh with two sureties in the same amount. Since June 2, 2021, Sushil Kumar has been held in judicial detention.

The court granted release, noting that due to humanitarian considerations and in light of the fact that the accused’s father passed away yesterday and his final rites will be performed today, the accused may only be given temporary bail on a personal bond from March 6 to March 9.

Former junior national wrestling champion Dhankar, a citizen of Rohtak, Haryana, and his friends are allegedly assaulted by Sushil Kumar and others on May 4, 2021, as a result of an alleged property dispute, in the parking lot of the city’s Chhatrasal Stadium. He was missing for more than a fortnight.

The slain wrestler had resided in the Model Town flat owned by Sushil Kumar, according to the police. The continuous argument between the two wrestlers over the apartment’s rent escalated into a deadly altercation after Dhankar mistreated Kumar.

Later, Dhankar died from his wounds, and the post-mortem report said that the impact from the blunt item had caused cerebral damage.