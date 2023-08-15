2 jawans killed in gunfight with Maoists

Ranchi: Two jawans of the Jharkhand Jaguar Force of the Jharkhand police were killed in a gunfight with Maoists in West Singhbhum district. A joint team of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Cobra, Jharkhand Jaguar and district armed police launched a massive search operation in the area after getting information about the presence of Maoists. On spotting the approaching security personnel, the Maoists opened fire on them, resulting in a gunfight in which the two jawans were killed.

‘The two jawans, identified as Amit Tiwari and Gautam Kumar, were killed in a Maoist ambush,’ West Singhbhum Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar told PTI.

Further details are awaited.