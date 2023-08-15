51 dead in HP rains, more trapped under temple debris

Heavy rainfall wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh, resulting in the tragic death of at least 51 individuals. The region was hit by landslides that not only blocked crucial roads but also caused severe damage to homes. Tragedy struck when a temple in the Summer Hill area collapsed, burying devotees under its debris. The temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, was teeming with worshippers who had gathered on an important day of the holy month of Sawan.

In the state capital, 14 bodies were recovered from the aftermath of two landslides. However, officials expressed concerns that more people might be trapped under the rubble of the Shiva temple. The Mandi district witnessed 19 deaths due to rain-related incidents, while in Solan, another severely affected district, 11 people lost their lives, including seven members of a single family.

The weather office issued a warning of extremely heavy rains in nine out of the state’s 12 districts for Monday and a yellow warning for Tuesday, with Kullu, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti being the exceptions. The relentless downpour has hampered rescue operations across the region. Many parts of Shimla were plunged into darkness after landslides and fallen trees damaged power lines.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reported that nine bodies were retrieved from the wreckage of the Shiva temple in the Summer Hill area, while another site in the Fagli area witnessed several houses being buried under mud and slush.

In response to the calamity, all schools and colleges in the state remained closed on Monday. The state emergency operation center reported the closure of 621 roads due to the adverse conditions. Meanwhile, Hamirpur district suffered the loss of four lives due to incessant rains, and two individuals were reported missing according to Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa.