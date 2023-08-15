Centre’s insurance covers tea, ginger, and pineapple along with other crops.

The Central government has broadened the scope of its weather-based insurance scheme to encompass a variety of crops including tea, betel leaves, cocoa, pineapple, ginger, legumes, clove, and nutmeg, in addition to rubber and coconut. This expansion also entails extending insurance coverage for mango crops from Palakkad district to the entire State.

While farmers in Kerala have the option to participate in both the State crop insurance scheme and the Centre’s weather-based insurance scheme, the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) – which only compensates for total crop loss – will no longer apply in the State. Despite initial plans to continue the PMFBY for another year, it was decided to discontinue the scheme, given the inclusion of 27 crops, including vegetables, under the Centre’s weather-based insurance scheme in Kerala.

Differences between the Central and State schemes are notable. The State scheme allows for insurance coverage of vegetables and paddy within specific planting periods, whereas long-term crops like coconut are insurable at any time, with compensation provided only for complete crop destruction. In contrast, the Central scheme compensates for crop shortfalls, taking into account weather variations in the affected region.

Farmers interested in the Central insurance scheme can apply until August 31. Applications can be submitted through Common Service Centres (CSC), the Central government’s website, or agriculture insurance company agents. Necessary documents include the Aadhaar card, bank passbook copy, and agricultural land tax receipt.

Premiums and compensation rates per hectare vary for different crops, including vegetables, tapioca, plantain, paddy, tea, cardamom, pepper, areca nut, coconut, betel leaves, mango, and rubber. Even those with small plots of land are eligible to register, with premium and compensation adjusted based on weather fluctuations.