Congress leader Kharge misses Red Fort event, cites concerns over Constitution and democracy

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge chose to abstain from attending the Independence Day celebration held at the Red Fort, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his address to the nation. Despite his prominent role as the leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Kharge’s reserved seat at the event remained vacant.

In contrast, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal joined various dignitaries, diplomats, and ministers at the Mughal-era fort for the 77th Independence Day ceremony.

Kharge, however, marked the occasion by hoisting the national flag at his residence. Later, he attended the Independence Day function at the Congress headquarters, alongside Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders. The Congress president cited an eye problem as a reason for his absence from the Red Fort event, clarifying that he had to perform the flag hoisting at his residence before heading to the party headquarters.

When asked about his non-attendance at the Red Fort celebration, Kharge explained that the time constraints prevented him from reaching the Congress office on time from the Red Fort location. He elaborated on this at the Congress headquarters, emphasizing the logistical challenges.

Amidst this, Congress leader Manickam Tagore conveyed that they celebrated Independence Day alongside the people of the nation. He expressed frustration over the state of affairs in the Lok Sabha, where opposition leaders’ speeches are curtailed and mikes are turned off, indicating the limitations they face in their efforts to engage with critical issues.

Party spokesperson Pawan Khera voiced concerns over the Prime Minister’s arrangements for his route, which hindered Kharge from reaching the party headquarters on time. Khera emphasized the importance of hoisting the flag at their headquarters on Independence Day and questioned whether this independence was being respected.