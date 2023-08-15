Cummins Aims for Comeback in ODI Series Against India

Australian captain Pat Cummins, currently recovering from a left wrist injury, expressed his intention to make a comeback to international cricket during the team’s upcoming three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against India in late September, ahead of the World Cup. Cummins suffered a wrist fracture during the fifth Ashes Test at the Oval (July 27-31) and has been advised six weeks of rest.

Due to his injury, Cummins will be absent from Australia’s five-match ODI series against South Africa scheduled from September 7 to 17. The ODI matches against India are set for September 22, 24, and 27.

Cummins shared, “I’ll head over to South Africa at the back-end of that leg. But we’re probably looking more at those one-dayers (against India) ahead of the World Cup.” He remained optimistic about his recovery, stating, “It shouldn’t be too bad. Another few weeks and it’ll be right.” His goal is to participate in the World Cup taking place in India from October 5 to November 19.

Regarding his role as ODI captain, Cummins mentioned, “The captaincy for the ODIs, we’ve kind of shared around a little bit. We’ll get over there, and have a look at that.” He also highlighted Mitchell Marsh as a potential successor in the ODI captaincy role, praising Marsh’s qualities and energy.

Previously taking over as Australia’s 50-over format captain, Cummins led in only two out of the six ODIs played, with Steve Smith and Josh Hazlewood stepping in during his absences. Notably, Cummins had missed a match against England and returned home after his mother’s passing, allowing Steve Smith to lead the team in a three-match ODI series against India earlier this year.