Emirates cancels some flights to this country

Dubai: The national air carrier of Dubai, Emirates Airlines have issued an advisory to travellers. The air carrier has informed that it has cancelled some flights to Osaka, Japan. The flights to and from Osaka have been cancelled due to Typhoon Lan.

The air carrier has also said that passengers connecting to Osaka will not be accepted for travel at the point of origin until further notice. The following flights have been cancelled:

EK316 and EK 317 on August 15

The airline has asked travellers to get in touch with their travel agent or the local Emirates office for rebooking options.