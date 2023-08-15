Flights cancelled and people ordered to move to safety as a slow-moving typhoon made landfall early in Japan

Japan faced significant disruptions as Typhoon Lan, a slow-moving storm, made landfall on Tuesday, resulting in the cancellation of nearly 900 flights and the evacuation of 240,000 individuals to safer areas. The typhoon, named Lan, struck the southern edge of Wakayama prefecture after advancing from the Pacific Ocean. This location is approximately 400 kilometers (250 miles) southwest of Tokyo. The typhoon brought with it potent winds and heavy rainfall, which led to widespread power outages in tens of thousands of households.

As Typhoon Lan approached, it not only disrupted air travel but also unleashed powerful winds and intense rain that necessitated the closure of roads and suspension of numerous train services. Authorities promptly issued flood and landslide warnings, and instances of tornadoes were observed.

In response to the threat posed by the typhoon, evacuation centers were set up in safe structures and elevated areas across 11 prefectures, as advised by the Fire and Disaster Management Agency. Residents were urged to seek refuge in these designated locations.

Adding to the challenges, Typhoon Lan’s arrival occurred shortly after Typhoon Khanun had struck Japan during the peak Obon holiday period. This season is marked by factory closures and urban residents returning to their hometowns and ancestral villages.

The central Tokai region, home to Toyota Motor, was predicted to experience nearly three times the average rainfall for August within the following 24 hours, with expectations of around 350 mm (13.8 inches) of rainfall. The storm’s impact was evidenced by engorged rivers and flooded areas captured in television footage. Nara city encountered water damage in homes and businesses, while reports indicated that several individuals were knocked over by the forceful winds and suffered injuries.

As the typhoon roared on, approximately 90,000 households in central and western regions experienced power outages. The utility sector reported closures of around 210 7-Eleven convenience stores by Seven & i due to safety concerns.

Typhoon Lan maintained sustained winds of 150 kph (93 mph) and proceeded northwestward over the primary Honshu island at a pace of approximately 15 kph (9 mph). According to Japan’s weather agency, the typhoon was expected to reach the Sea of Japan by early Wednesday, after which it would head north.