Jodhpur activist gets 50 child marriages annulled

After being trapped in a child marriage for over a decade, Kanchan experienced true liberation last Friday. Thanks to the intervention of Sarathi Trust, a Jodhpur family court finally annulled her marriage. At the tender age of seven, Kanchan, hailing from the Jodhpur district, was forced into the chains of child marriage, a plight she endured for 11 years. The pressure to obtain a cow from her in-laws served as a catalyst for her marriage.

Fortunately, a glimmer of hope emerged when Kanchan’s brother learned about the child marriage eradication initiative led by Kriti Bharti, the Managing Trustee of Sarathi Trust based in Jodhpur. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, Kriti’s trust swiftly initiated legal proceedings. A case was filed in Jodhpur’s Family Court No. 1, seeking the annulment of Kanchan’s child marriage. Ultimately, the court ruled in Kanchan’s favor, officially annulling the child marriage that had held her captive for so long.