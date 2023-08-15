Kerala Power Minister assures no imminent rise in electricity tariff.

Kerala Power Minister K Krishnankutty assured that electricity rates would not be raised presently, pending the outcome of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) meeting scheduled for Wednesday. Krishnankutty clarified that decisions regarding tariff changes rest with the regulatory commission, stating, “It (tariff hike) is currently not under consideration.”

Highlighting the precarious water reservoir levels, the minister emphasized that KSEB’s predicament could be alleviated with adequate rainfall. He affirmed, “If it rains even for two days, there will not be any need to increase the power tariff.”

Krishnankutty acknowledged the financial strain on KSEB, which is purchasing additional power worth Rs 10 crore daily from outside the state due to deficient rains this season. This contrasts with previous profitable years when electricity was sold externally.

The impending legal consideration of the rate hike on Wednesday adds complexity. A court stay currently prevents the rate increase, but if lifted, the Regulatory Commission might enact the increase within two to three weeks.

The root of the crisis is the prolonged lack of monsoon rainfall. Reduced hydroelectricity production forces KSEB to procure costlier power, leading to a surcharge for users. Despite an existing surcharge of 19 paise per unit, the Minister has convened a meeting to address the situation and discuss necessary actions.