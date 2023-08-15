Maoist encounter claims lives of two Jharkhand Jaguar Force jawans

In the West Singhbhum district, a tragic incident occurred as two members of the Jharkhand Jaguar Force, a unit of the state police, lost their lives during a confrontation with Maoist insurgents. The fatal encounter transpired late on Monday night within the Tonto region. Ashutosh Shekhar, the Superintendent of Police for West Singhbhum, confirmed that the unfortunate demise of the two jawans, namely Amit Tiwari and Gautam Kumar, resulted from a Maoist ambush.

Additional details regarding the incident are yet to be disclosed, as authorities continue to gather information. This incident comes shortly after a CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) jawan was fatally wounded, and another was injured during an encounter with Maoists within the same area.

Efforts to secure the area and apprehend the Maoist rebels are currently in progress through a combing operation conducted by law enforcement forces.