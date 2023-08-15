Overall exports from India touch $59.43 billion in July

New Delhi: India’s overall exports in July this year estimated at $59.43 billion. Data released by the Union Commerce and Industry Ministry revealed this.

The overall trade deficit has improved by 45.22% during July this year to $8.35 billion. It was at $15.24 billion in July last year. Merchandise Trade Deficit also improved by 18.74% to $20.67 billion in July. It was at $25.44 billion in July last year.

Iron Ore exports registered increase of 962.82% this July as compared to July last year. Iron Ore exports registered an increase of 64.52% during April-July 2023 over April-July 2022.

Electronic Goods exports registered a growth of 13.09% in July over the corresponding period last year. Fruits and Vegetables export increased by 18.94%, Oil Seeds by 32.83%, Oil Meals by 34.24%, and Rice by 5.38% in July this year over July last year.