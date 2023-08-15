PM Modi speaks to the nation, standing in solidarity with Manipur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked his 10th consecutive Independence Day speech from the iconic Red Fort. Addressing the recent turmoil in Manipur, he conveyed optimism about the region’s progress, emphasizing the need for its residents to build upon the reestablished tranquility.

Highlighting unity, Modi assured the nation’s unwavering support for Manipur’s resurgence. Both the Central and state governments, he affirmed, were actively engaged in seeking a resolution to the challenges faced.

Reflecting on recent events, the Prime Minister stated, “In the past few weeks, during the period of violence in the North East, especially in Manipur, many people lost their lives, and the honor of mothers and daughters suffered a lot. However, in the last few days, there are reports of peace.” This reassurance came as he commenced his 10th consecutive address, reiterating the nation’s solidarity with Manipur from the historic Red Fort.