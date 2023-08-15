POCSO Act Awareness to be Integrated into Kerala School Syllabus

In response to the alarming increase in cases of sexual violence against children, the Kerala government has taken a proactive step by announcing the inclusion of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO Act) within the school syllabus.

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has informed the Kerala High Court that the awareness of the POCSO Act will become an integral part of the school curriculum starting from the upcoming academic year. Emphasizing the significance of this addition, SCERT mentioned that experts will meticulously craft textbooks, ensuring sensitivity to the issue. Moreover, teachers will undergo workshops to familiarize themselves with the revised curriculum.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas, while considering a bail plea, astutely observed that many school-going and teenage students engage in consensual relationships, often unaware of the severe repercussions outlined in the POCSO Act. He noted that a lack of awareness about the legal provisions under this Act contributes to this issue.

Addressing the implementation timeline, the SCERT counsel shared that students in grades I, III, V, VI, VIII, and IX will experience POCSO awareness integration in their curriculum starting from the academic year 2024-25. Subsequently, students in grades II, IV, VII, and X will receive this education beginning from the academic year 2025-26.

In light of these commendable efforts, the Court offered praise to the SCERT for its proactive approach in incorporating POCSO awareness into the school curriculum, suggesting that Kerala could become the pioneer state in this crucial endeavor.