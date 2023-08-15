Redmi launches K60 Ultra: Details

Mumbai: Xiaomi launched Redmi K60 Ultra in China. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of smartphone is priced at CNY 2,599 (nearly Rs. 30,000), the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at CNY 2,799 (nearly Rs. 32,000), 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is available at CNY 2,999 (nearly Rs. 34,350), the 16GB RAM + 1TB storage is marked at CNY 3,299 (nearly Rs. 38,000), while the high-end model of 24GB RAM + 1TB storage model costs CNY 3,599 (nearly Rs. 41,200). For now, the device will only be sold in China. The global sale of the smartphone is yet to be confirmed.

The new smartphone sports a 6.67-inch (2272 x 1220 pixels) AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The Redmi K60 Ultra is powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 9200+ SoC, along with up to 24GB LPDDR5X RAM. Xiaomi has also announced that this device will come with Wildboost 2.0 technology, which is claimed to keep the smartphone cooler by 3 degrees Celsius.

Also Read: Xiaomi launches Pad 6 Max: Details

The Redmi K60 Ultra will sport a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel IMX800 Sony sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 2-megapixel portrait camera. For selfies and video calls, the phone will house a 16-megapixel front camera. The Redmi K60 Ultra is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, with support for 120W fast charging. It gets connectivity support for 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.3, and USB Type-C port.