Saudi Arabia issues new advisory for Umrah pilgrims

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has issued a new advisory for Umrah pilgrims. The Saudi general security authority advised pilgrims to wear face masks while visiting holy sites. It specifically mentioned wearing masks in the Grand Mosque and the Noble Prophet’s Mosque and their courtyards.

Earlier the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia has asked pilgrims and visitors to avoid sleeping in the Grand Mosque in Makkah. It urged pilgrims to avoid sitting or sleeping in corridors and prayer areas, emergency vehicle paths or the paths for people with special needs.

Every person who wants to perform Umrah must obtain a permit authorizing him to do so before arriving at the Grand Mosque in Makkah through the application of Nusuk or Tawakkalna services.