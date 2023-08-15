UP aims to transform historic forts, palaces into luxury hotels

In anticipation of a significant influx of tourists during the grand inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the government of Uttar Pradesh (UP) is considering a transformation of ancient landmarks, including nine forts and palaces scattered across the state, into luxury hotels.

According to senior officials within the state government, this initiative aims not only to preserve the rich historical heritage of Uttar Pradesh but also to give a substantial boost to the tourism sector. By doing so, the plan is to create fresh opportunities for both direct and indirect employment. The restoration of these heritage sites to their original splendor will be facilitated through investments from the private sector, as outlined by officials.

In its efforts, the Uttar Pradesh government is striving to position the state as a prominent global destination for heritage tourism. This strategic move, they believe, will contribute to the overall economic growth of rural tourism, enrich local culture, and invigorate various regions. A government spokesperson emphasized the anticipated positive impact on these fronts.

Among the distinguished heritage properties set to undergo conversion into luxury hotels are well-known sites like Chhattar Manzil, Kothi Gulistan-e-Iram, Kothi Darshan Vilas, and Kothi Roshan in the state capital. The list also includes landmarks such as Chunar Fort in Mirzapur, Barua Sagar Fort in Jhansi, Barsana Water Palace in Mathura, Shukla Talab in Kanpur, and Tikait Rai Baradari in Bithoor.