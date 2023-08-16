Akshay Kumar obtains Indian citizenship, posts snapshot on social media.

Marking Independence Day with pride, Bollywood’s Akshay Kumar unveiled his newly acquired Indian citizenship. Sharing the news through social media, he showcased a snapshot featuring his hand holding the official Indian citizenship documents. The vibrant crimson folder bore the inscription, ‘Certificate of Citizenship, Government of India Ministry of Home Affairs.’

Intriguingly, the certificate revealed his full name as Akshay Hariom Bhatia and included his wife, actress Twinkle Khanna’s name. The birthplace, Delhi, and former nationality, Canadian, were also mentioned. The certificate’s words echoed, “This is to certify that the person whose particulars are given below has been registered as a citizen of India under the provision of section 5(1) (g) of the Citizenship Act, 1955.”

Akshay’s caption, “Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani. Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind!” resonated with his sentiment.

After receiving Canadian citizenship around the 2011 Canadian federal election, Akshay, who once claimed “dual citizenship” in a 2010 Economist interview, had plans to give up Canadian citizenship. Fans reacted passionately to the announcement, showering praise and love upon the actor for his decision to embrace Indian citizenship wholeheartedly.

Regarding his career, Akshay’s recent appearance was in ‘OMG 2’, and he’s set to grace the screens with a lineup including ‘The Great Indian Rescue’, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, ‘Hera Pheri 3’, and an untitled remake of ‘Soorarai Pottru’.