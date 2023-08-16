Delhi museum named after Nehru, Now it is NMML

According to Nripendra Misra, the head of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library’s executive council, the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) has changed its name to the Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library Society.

On India’s 77th Independence Day, the name was formally adopted.

The update was also issued on ‘X’, formerly Twitter, by the vice-chairman of the executive council of the Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library.

‘Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) is now Prime Ministers Museum and Library (PMML) Society w.e.f August 14, 2023- in tune with the democratisation and diversification of the remit of the society,’ the post read.

At a special NMML Society meeting in the middle of June, it was decided to change the organization’s name to PMML Society. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the Society’s vice president, presided over the meeting.

According to sources cited by Press Trust of India, the new name was ultimately given formal clearance a few days ago after through a few administrative procedures.

According to NMML officials, August 14 has been chosen as the day for the name to take effect.