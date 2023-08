FIDE Chess World Cup: Indian Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi enter quarterfinals

Baku: In chess, Indian Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi entered the quarterfinals of the FIDE Chess World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan. He defeated Russian chess master Ian Nepomniachtchi by ‘2-0’.

Earlier Indian Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa defeated American grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura in the tiebreakers to enter quarterfinals. Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi and Gukesh Dommaraju also moved to the quarterfinals.

Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end marginally higher

Meanwhile, India’s Harika Dronavalli lost in the quarterfinals. Aleksandra Goryachkina defeated Harika.