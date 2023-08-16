Margot Robbie’s involvement Greta Gerwig’s Barbie yields very substantial monetary rewards for her

Margot Robbie’s participation in Greta Gerwig’s film “Barbie” has proven to be immensely lucrative for her, resulting in substantial financial gains. According to Variety, in her roles as both the film’s star and producer, she stands to earn an estimated $50 million, encompassing her salary and bonuses tied to the film’s box office performance.

Under the direction and co-writing of Gerwig, the movie has achieved unparalleled success, amassing an astonishing $1.18 billion in global box office revenue in just one month after its release. This impressive earnings total consists of a domestic box office collection of $526.3 million and an international gross of $657.6 million.

This accomplishment positions “Barbie” as Warner Bros’ second highest-grossing release in history, second only to “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2.”

The film has already secured the distinction of being the highest-grossing production directed by a woman, surpassing the previous record set by “Frozen II,” co-directed by Jennifer Lee. Additionally, it marks the first film by a solo female director to cross the $1 billion threshold in earnings.

Margot Robbie, renowned for her performances in films like “The Wolf of Wall Street,” “Suicide Squad,” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” served as a co-producer of “Barbie” through her production company, LuckyChap Entertainment. Established in 2014 with her husband Tom Ackerley, along with colleagues Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr, LuckyChap Entertainment aims to spotlight women’s narratives on screen and provide support for female creators behind the scenes.

The storyline of “Barbie” revolves around the titular character, Barbie, who, along with her companions Ken and Sasha, embarks on a journey of self-discovery in the real world. Barbie’s decision is prompted by her recognition of imperfections in her previously flawless appearance. As they navigate real-world challenges, including societal beauty standards, their experiences lead to transformative changes in Barbieland’s social structure.