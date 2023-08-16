Sequel to ‘Jailer’ in the works? Hints dropped by Director Nelson Dilipkumar

Exciting news has surfaced indicating the potential for a sequel to ‘Jailer’. Director Nelson Dilipkumar subtly hinted at this intriguing possibility during a recent post-release interview. What adds to the excitement is that Nelson is contemplating sequels not just for ‘Jailer’, but also for his other successful films like ‘Beast’, ‘Kolamaavu Kokila’, and ‘Doctor’. Moreover, he revealed his ambitious dream of uniting the powerhouse talents of Vijay and Rajinikanth for a future cinematic collaboration.

This revelation has undoubtedly sparked a wave of enthusiasm among Rajinikanth’s fervent admirers. Many enthusiasts are fervently hoping that the cameo appearances by Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar could potentially evolve into substantial roles in the forthcoming sequel. Amidst the excitement, some intriguing suggestions have emerged within the fan base. Some advocate for an independent spinoff film entirely centered around the ‘Jailer’ narrative, while others propose the idea of an interconnected cinematic universe crafted by Nelson. This expanded universe could witness the intersection of characters from movies such as ‘Beast’ and ‘Jailer’, notably including the enigmatic Veera Raghavan from ‘Beast’.

It’s important to note that ‘Jailer’, the film in question, has been backed by the esteemed production company Sun Pictures. For its Kerala distribution, Gokulam Gopalan, operating under the Sree Gokulam Movies banner, took charge. The distribution responsibilities were efficiently managed by Dream Big Films, further contributing to the film’s success.