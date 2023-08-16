Survivor Claims Conspiracy to Shield Accused in Kozhikode Medical College Sexual Assault

The survivor of the sexual assault that occurred within the ICU of Kozhikode Medical College hospital has expressed doubts about the ongoing police investigation into the incident. According to her, there seems to be a concerted effort to shield the accused by exerting influence on the witnesses involved in the case.

In a significant move, she plans to lodge a formal complaint about this matter at the Chief Minister’s office and approach Health Minister Veena George on Wednesday, with the aim of seeking justice for the injustice she believes has occurred.

“I lack confidence in the current inquiry into the case. The Medical College administration has been actively working to safeguard the accused individual, Saseendran, who serves as a hospital attender… Certain members of the hospital staff even pressured me to retract the case,” she disclosed.

She further emphasized, “My intention is to draw the attention of both the Chief Minister and the Health Minister to the lapses on the part of the hospital in ensuring the safety of a patient within the confines of the ICU. Saseendran has been a frequent presence at the hospital, which makes it difficult for me to visit the doctor for my necessary follow-ups.”

In response to the situation, the hospital authorities have taken action by suspending five employees who were found to be guilty of pressuring the survivor to withdraw her complaint against the said attender.

Saseendran, the individual charged with the sexual assault, has been granted bail in this case. According to the survivor’s complaint, the attender assaulted her during her stay in the ICU at Kozhikode Government Medical College following a surgical procedure.