Archaeologists examine a young Mediaeval girl’s remains reportedly buried face down with her ankles tied together

Archaeologists have released findings after studying the remains of a young medieval girl. The girl, who was interred face down with her ankles possibly bound together, was excavated between 2016 and 2018.

Experts speculate that her ankles might have been tied and she was buried face down to prevent her “returning from the grave.”

The Museum of London Archaeology (MOLA) stated that the skeletal remains were discovered in a pit at an Early Medieval settlement near the village of Conington in Cambridgeshire, southeastern England.

In a statement released on Monday (August 14), Don Walker, a senior human osteologist at MOLA, mentioned, “We will probably never know exactly how this young woman was viewed by the community she grew up in, but the way she was buried tells us she was almost certainly seen as different.”

“Her burial rites may have reflected the nature of her death, or her social identity or that of her family,” Walker added.

According to the official statement, the evidence indicates that the girl faced numerous hardships during her short life. Her atypical burial sheds light on an uncommon early medieval burial practice, which could provide insights into the prevailing attitudes towards individuals within the community perceived as “different.”

Walker also noted that the burial offers a poignant yet informative opportunity to gain insight into the realities of life and death for those marginalized in the past.

Although the kingdoms of England embraced Christianity by the ninth century, burial in church-affiliated graveyards was not the established norm. While early medieval England lacked defined burial customs, one commonality during this era was that the deceased were placed facing upwards. This young woman stands out due to her distinct burial position – face down in a pit.

The analysis further revealed signs of potential malnutrition and a spinal joint ailment, likely exacerbated by strenuous manual labor from a young age. These indicators point to her likely low social status.