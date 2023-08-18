Aug 23-26: Distribution of Onam Kits Begins

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G R Anil revealed that the distribution of Onam kits is set to take place from August 23 to 26. This time, the recipients of these kits will exclusively be the yellow ration cardholders, specifically the beneficiaries of the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) program, catering to the most economically disadvantaged individuals within society.

In a recent meeting on August 16, the state cabinet made the decision to limit the provision of food assistance to those holding yellow ration cards. Notably, in addition to this, 20,000 Onam kits will be allocated to the residents of orphanages and homes for the destitute.

A substantial count of 6,07,691 kits will be distributed in total. This allocation corresponds to the 5,87,69 Antodaya Anna Yojana beneficiaries in the state. Supplyco will be granted an upfront sum of Rs 32 crore to cover the expenses associated with the food kits.

Each kit will be composed of several items, including tea, green gram, green gram dal, semiya payasam mix, ghee, cashew nuts, coconut oil, sambar powder, chilli powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, tur dal, powdered salt, and a cloth bag.

The Civil Supplies Department has highlighted that due to funding constraints, it won’t be feasible to extend the distribution of food kits to all ration cardholders. In the previous year, a substantial 83 lakh ration cardholders had received Onam kits containing 14 diverse items, alongside the inclusion of a cloth bag.

It’s pertinent to mention that a total of 93,83,902 ration cards have been issued across the state, reflecting the broad scope of this distribution effort.