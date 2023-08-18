Idukki Man Fatally Shot, 3 Arrested

Three individuals were apprehended by the police on Friday in connection with the killing of Sunny Thomas Palakkal, a resident of Idukki. The tragic incident occurred within his residence in Nedumkandam. Sunny was tragically discovered shot dead in his bedroom late Tuesday evening.

The confirmation of the murder arose following the discovery of bullets within Sunny’s residential compound. Notably, out of the five bullets discharged, four left discernible marks on the kitchen door.

According to authorities, the assailant fired at Sunny from an adjoining cardamom field, utilizing a country gun to shoot through the window. The bullets employed in the attack were notably crafted from glass, suggesting the utilization of a firearm typically employed for hunting purposes.

The grim incident occurred while Sunny was sound asleep in his bedroom.

Awaiting a comprehensive postmortem report, preliminary investigations were initiated on Wednesday with the assistance of a canine unit. Furthermore, a ballistic squad is poised to join the ongoing investigation in the near future.

As things stand presently, the motive behind this heinous act and potential suspects remain enigmatic.