India announces multiple-entry tourist visas for residents of this Gulf country

Kuwait City: India will provide multiple-entry tourist visas to Kuwaitis. Indian Ambassador to Kuwait H. E. Dr Adarsh Swaika has announced this. This visa will allow Kuwaitis to visit India several times within the validity period of the visa — up to six months.

Also Read: Gulf country announces two-month ban on fishing kingfish

Kuwaitis can also visit neighbouring South Asian countries and they can enter or exit India several times. The embassy issues several types of visas depending on the purpose; including a tourist visa, commercial visa for businessmen, student visa and work visa. Visas are granted to Kuwaitis within one day.