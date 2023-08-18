Mahzooz Draw: Expat wins Dh1,000,000

Dubai: Tulsi, a Nepali based in Dubai won Dh1,000,000 in the latest weekly draw of Mahzooz. Working as a technician at a building material company, Tulsi has been living and working in the UAE for 11 years. Tulsi is the 57th millionaire of Mahzooz. The top prize of Dh20 million went unclaimed this week.

12 participants matched four out of five winning numbers- 2, 15, 21, 45, 46- and shared the second prize of Dh200,000. They will take home Dh16,667 each. 729 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received Dh250 each.

742 participants take home Dh1,382,250 in prize money. The draw also crowned it’s second winner of the ‘golden summer draw’ which gives participants the chance to win Dh50,000 worth of gold coins every week for a limited time. Ageeb with the raffle ID number 36969295 claimed this prize.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35 and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. This enables them to enter multiple draws, the Fantastic Friday Epic Draw and the Super Saturday Draws, by choosing two different set of numbers.The Super Saturday Draws require participants to pick 5 out of 49 numbers for a chance to win the top prize of Dh10 million, the second prize of Dh1 million, or the third prize of Dh350. Participants will also be automatically entered into the raffle draw in which three guaranteed winners will each receive Dh100,000. The new Fantastic Friday Epic Draw requires participants to choose 6 numbers out of 39 for a chance to win Dh10 million for no additional participation fee. Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.