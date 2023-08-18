Manipur violence: CM Biren Singh says restoration of peace and normalcy is of paramount importance

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh today said restoration of peace and normalcy is of paramount importance in the ethnic-strife-torn state. He called upon the people to work doubly hard to make up for the time lost due to ethnic violence in the northeastern state, which broke out on May 3.

Biren Singh, who was speaking during a ‘Sadbhavana Diwas’ event, sought positive suggestions and advice for the welfare and unity of the state. The programme for observing Sadbhavana Diwas was held today, instead of August 20, as the day falls on the weekend. ‘Restoration of peace and normalcy is paramount. All should refrain from making comments and engage in discussion that could be upsetting for another community’, he said.

The chief minister said there will be differences of opinion but people should keep aside their self-interest and focus more on common interests. ‘The main objective now is the restoration of peace’, he said. ‘People should work doubly hard so that the pace of development returns and the state once again moves towards unity and progress that it has been advancing to during the last six years’, Singh said. He also expressed his appreciation for the support, guidance and monitoring by the central leaders in the state.