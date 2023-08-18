Mohanlal Summoned by Perumbavoor Court on Nov 3 in Ivory Possession Case

Actor Mohanlal is facing a summons to stand trial at the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Perumbavoor for his alleged involvement in an illegal ivory possession case. The court has scheduled his appearance on November 3. Notably, the court had previously rejected the state government’s attempt to withdraw the case’s prosecution.

The controversy dates back to 2011 when the Income Tax Department seized four ivory tusks from Mohanlal’s residence in Kochi. These actions led to his booking under the Wild Life (Protection) Act. He maintained that he had purchased the ivory from K Krishnakumar and even possessed certificates of ownership for the ivory sets.

Despite his claims and the assistant public prosecutor’s request for withdrawal based on the certificates, the High Court of Kerala determined that the case was of public interest rather than a private matter. This decision prompted the magistrate court to continue with the legal proceedings.

The case regained attention in 2019 when the Forest Department filed charges against Mohanlal, naming three others as co-accused. This development ensures that the case remains a significant legal matter with broader implications.