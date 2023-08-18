Motorola launches new storage variant of Moto E13 in India: Details

Mumbai: Motorola launched 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of its Moto E13 in India. Moto E13 was launched in India earlier this year in February. The Moto E13 was previously offered in two storage options and in three colours.

The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Moto E13 is priced at Rs. 8,999. The previously launched 2GB + 64GB and the 4GB + 64GB storage variants were listed at Rs. 6,999 and Rs. 7,999. The new variant will be available for sale in the country starting August 16 via Flipkart. The handset is offered in Aurora Green, Cosmic Black, and Creamy White colours.

The handset sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 700 pixels) IPS LCD display. The Moto E13 comes with a refresh rate of 60Hz and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The phone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC paired with a Mali-G57 MP1 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 128GB of inbuilt storage, expandable up to 1TB via microSD card.

The phone has a 13-megapixel primary rear sensor along with an LED flash unit and a 5-megapixel front camera sensor. The Moto E13 also supports Dolby Atmos audio.The Moto E13 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W wired charging support. The phone also supports 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB Type-C connectivity.