Onam 2023: KSRTC to operate special bus services to Kerala : Details

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will operate special bus services to Kerala during Onam . KSRTC will operate 32 interstate services from August 25 from Bengaluru, Mysuru and Mangaluru to various cities in Kerala and back.

Ticket bookings for these special buses have already started. KSRTC will charge up to 30% extra based on demand. Passengers can book tickets in advance online through www.ksrtc.in or through franchisee reservation counters. Furthermore, if more than 4 tickets are booked at the same time, a 5% discount is applied, and a 10% discount is applied if the return ticket is also booked.

The destinations of these special buses are:

Alappuzha

Ernakulam

Kannur

Kottayam

Kozhikode

Munnar

Palakkad

Thrissur

The special buses of KSRTC will start their journey from Shantinagar on August 25. The time to depart is 8:14 PM and 8:31 PM. By 7 AM on the next day, the buses will reach Alappuzha.

Bengaluru-Kannur (9:32 PM, Airavat), Bengaluru-Ernakulam (8:39 PM, 9 PM, Airavat club class), Bengaluru-Kottayam (7:08 PM, Airavat club class), Bengaluru-Munnar (9:11 PM, Non-AC sleeper), Bengaluru-Palakkad (9:36 PM, 9:49 PM, Airavat club class), Bengaluru-Thrissur (9:40 PM, Airavat club class), and Mysuru-Ernakulam (9:18 PM, Airavat club class).

Earlier the Indian Railways allotted 6 special trains to Kerala. The 6 special trains are: Ernakulam-Chennai, Tambaram-Mangaluru, Kochuveli-Bengaluru, Nagercoil-Tambaram and Nagercoil-Panvel. Nagercoil-Panvel. Services of the Ernakulam-Velankanni special have been extended till September 23.