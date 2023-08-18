Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower in the volatile session on August 18. BSE Sensex settled at 64,948.66, down 202.36 points or 0.31%. NSE Nifty ended at 19,310.20, lower by down 55.10 points or 0.28%.

About 1523 shares advanced, 1978 shares declined, and 133 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki and Nestle India. Top losers were Hero MotoCorp, TCS, Coal India, Hindalco Industries and Tech Mahindra.

Except FMCG and Power, all other sectoral indices ended lower with Information Technology index shed 1.5% and Metal index down nearly 1%. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended on a negative note.