As 77 people killed by torrential rain in Himachal, state of emergency declared

The extensive harm brought on by the torrential rains was deemed a state calamity by the Himachal Pradesh administration on Friday. The state that has been severely affected by the rain reported 77 dead by Friday night, and a body was found in the debris of a Shiva temple in the Summer Hill region.

Shimla SP Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi told PTI that there were still concerns over four individuals being buried under the debris from the temple.

In light of the harm done to human life and property as a result of heavy rains, the entire hill state has been designated as a ‘natural calamity affected area,’ according to a government notification released in the state.

Since Sunday, the hill state has seen heavy rains that have caused landslides in a number of districts, including Shimla.

Rescue efforts are in full swing, according to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, and the state administration is working to assist the affected people, especially those whose homes have been harmed by flash floods and landslides, with its own resources.