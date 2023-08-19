Audi launches Q8 e-tron, Q8 Sportback e-tron in India: price, features

Mumbai: Audi India has launched the Q8 e-tron in India. Prices start at Rs 1.14 crore for the SUV and Rs 1.18 crore for the Sportback (prices ex-showroom). There are two powertrain options on offer – the 55 and 50. It is available in a total of four trims namely Audi Q8 50 e-tron, Audi Q8 55 e-tron, Audi Q8 Sportback 50 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback 55 e-tron Bookings for the electric SUV/Sportback are currently underway for Rs 5 lakh.

The Q8 50 e-tron and Q8 Sportback 50 e-tron are equipped with a 95 kWh battery pack. It offers a driving range of 505 km on a single charge (WLTP certified). The duo has a top power of 337 bhp and peak torque of 664 Nm. On the other hand, the Q8 55 e-tron and Q8 Sportback 55 e-tron come with a battery pack of 114 kWh which delivers a range of 600 km on a single charge (WLTP certified). It generate max power output of 404 bhp and highest torque of 664 Nm.The battery pack has an 8 year/ 1.60 lakh km warranty.

Also Read: Know how to activate unknown tracker alerts on your Android device

The Q8 e-tron uses a dual-screen setup with a 10.1-inch display and an 8.6-inch display in the centre for the infotainment and climate control/seat ventilation settings respectively. The car features a fully-digital instrument panel, a 16-speaker Bang and Olufsen audio system, a panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control and a 360-degree camera.

Aui Q8 e-tron prices in India (ex-showroom):

Audi Q8 50 e-tron – Rs 1.13 crore

Audi Q8 55 e-tron – Rs 1.26 crore

Audi Q8 55 e-tron Sportback – Rs 1.18 crore

Audi Q8 55 e-tron Sportback – Rs 1.30 crore.