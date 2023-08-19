Brazilian plus-size designer defies the fashion world’s narrow stereotype of beauty with her new collection

Challenging the limited beauty standards imposed by the fashion industry, Brazilian plus-size designer Amanda Momente confidently poses for the camera, adorned in clothing from her own label. This label, Wondersize, was born out of her frustration with the lack of suitable options available in the market that catered to larger sizes.

In Brazil, where over half of all adults are overweight, Momente is part of a growing movement of entrepreneurs, activists, and models who are pushing back against an industry that often fails to address their needs and perpetuates body shaming.

Momente, 34, who previously worked in real estate and now sports a vibrant pink mohawk and tattoos, founded Wondersize in 2017 after experiencing discomfort at the gym due to ill-fitting and unsuitable clothing. She enlisted the help of a seamstress to create her own workout attire, and the positive response she received led her to quit her day job and dive into the fashion world.

The emergence of colorful and stylish clothing for Brazilians with larger bodies mirrors a global trend that rejects unrealistic beauty standards, particularly for women. Momente asserts that the fashion industry should adapt to fit diverse bodies, rather than the other way around.

While major brands allocate only a small fraction of their collections to larger sizes, creating a gap in the market, the plus-size sector in Brazil has grown by over 75 percent in the past decade, reaching sales of about $1.9 billion in 2021, according to the Brazil Plus Size Association. This sector is projected to reach sales of $3 billion by 2027.

Despite this progress, supply still lags behind demand, according to Marcela Liz, the head of the association. In an effort to address this, indie designers showcased vibrant skirts, daring tops, and T-shirts with bold statements at the Pop Plus fair in Sao Paulo, which celebrates larger sizes.

Flavia Durante, the activist who founded the fair, noted that the fashion industry used to perceive larger individuals as not interested in fashion but rather seeking to conceal their bodies. She emphasized that fashion is about identity and dignity.

While there have been strides, plus-size TV presenter and model Letticia Munniz, who has graced prestigious runways and magazine covers, believes true inclusion for the overweight and obese in Brazil remains a distant goal. Munniz acknowledges the increase in plus-size representation on runways, but she highlights the importance of availability in stores. With a social media following of over one million, she encourages self-love and body positivity, stressing the transformative power of finding clothes that celebrate one’s body rather than conceal it.