Chief Minister Gehlot orders committee creation for Kota student suicide cases

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed concern about the increasing incidents of student suicides in Kota. He instructed officials on Friday to establish a committee involving all stakeholders, such as representatives from coaching institutes, parents, and doctors. This committee is tasked with offering recommendations to prevent such tragedies. Gehlot emphasized that the committee should present its findings within 15 days.

Kota, known as a coaching hub, has witnessed 20 student suicides this year, compared to 15 last year, particularly among those preparing for competitive exams like IIT and NEET. Gehlot highlighted the pressure on students in grades 9 and 10, especially when enrolled in coaching institutes alongside their regular studies. He criticized the trend of enrolling students in coaching from an early age, leading to undue pressure.

The chief minister expressed concern about the suicides at the Allen coaching institute and questioned the reasons behind the institute having the highest number of such cases. A representative from the institute clarified that coaching institutes don’t directly admit students in grades 9 and 10, but the demand from parents for better education options drives this trend.

The meeting also reviewed National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data on student suicides nationwide, revealing around 13,000 cases in 2021. Gehlot’s statement after the meeting stressed that though Rajasthan had a lower suicide count than some states, the government remained committed to addressing the issue.

Education Minister BD Kalla, Chief Secretary Usha Sharma, DGP Umesh Mishra, and other officials were present during the meeting, which focused on understanding the complex factors contributing to student suicides and devising strategies to mitigate them.