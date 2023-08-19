Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm for second day in a row

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in the Kerala market for second day in a row. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 43,280 per 8 gram. This is the lowest price for yellow metal reported this month. On Thursday, the yellow metal gained by Rs 280 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures settled at Rs 58,399 per 10 gram, up Rs 109 or 0.19%. Silver futures ended at Rs 70,400, higher by Rs 382 or 0.55%.

In global market, price of spot gold is at $1889.14 per ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,923.20. Price of spot silver jumped 0.8% to $22.86 an ounce and platinum climbed 1% to $898.40. Palladium added 1.1% to $1,230.72. The holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.8% to 887.50 tonnes . On the Comex, gold futures were trading at $1,922 per troy ounce on Friday, up $7.30 or 0.38% while silver futures were at $22.8900, lower by $0.175 or 0.770%.