Delicious and Nutritious Ragi Idli Recipe

Sure, here’s a simple ragi idli recipe for you:

Ingredients:

– 1 cup ragi (finger millet) flour

– 1/2 cup urad dal (black gram)

– 1/2 cup rice

– 1/2 teaspoon fenugreek seeds (methi seeds)

– Salt to taste

– Water

Instructions:

1. Wash and soak the urad dal, rice, and fenugreek seeds together for about 4-5 hours.

2. Grind the soaked mixture into a smooth batter using a wet grinder or a high-powered blender. Add water as needed while grinding.

3. In a separate bowl, mix the ragi flour with water to form a smooth paste without lumps.

4. Combine the ragi paste with the ground urad dal and rice batter. Add salt and mix well. The batter should have a medium consistency.

5. Ferment the batter overnight or for about 8-10 hours in a warm place. The batter will rise and become fluffy.

6. Once the batter is fermented, mix it gently to ensure an even consistency.

7. Grease the idli molds with a little oil or use non-stick molds. Pour the batter into the molds, filling them about 3/4th full.

8. Steam the idlis in a steamer for 10-15 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

9. Allow the idlis to cool slightly before removing them from the molds.

10. Serve the ragi idlis with coconut chutney, sambar, or any other side dish of your choice.

Enjoy your nutritious ragi idlis!

Note: You can adjust the ragi flour quantity to achieve the desired taste and texture.