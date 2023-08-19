Dull Plot Undermines Celebration of Latino Superhero in DC’s ‘Blue Beetle’

DC Studios’ latest film “Blue Beetle” introduces Mexican-American superhero Jaime Reyes, aka Blue Beetle, while embracing the familiar tropes that define superhero movies.

Positioned as the 14th entry in the expansive DC Extended Universe, “Blue Beetle” might not generate significant anticipation among devoted franchise fans but still manages to hold appeal for a single viewing.

Set in the fictional locale of “Palmera City,” the narrative centers around 22-year-old Jaime Reyes, who finds himself bonded to an ancient alien technology known as the “Scarab.” This term may ring a bell for comic enthusiasts, reminiscent of Marvel’s “Moonknight.” The Scarab’s symbiotic attachment to Jaime’s spine grants him superhuman capabilities and an exoskeleton armor.

Jaime isn’t a tech whiz or a superhero aficionado; rather, he’s a young individual striving to secure a better life for his family. However, these newfound powers lead him into conflict and immerse him in a world of chaos. The film delves into Jaime’s journey of self-acceptance and his efforts to navigate the turmoil stemming from his connection to an artifact from an ancient realm.

“Blue Beetle” doesn’t bring anything groundbreaking to the table for ardent comic fans, bearing resemblances to Marvel’s Spider-Man and, at times, Iron Man due to the interactive suit. While adhering to typical superhero movie features, the creators introduce a few unique elements. Notably, the superhero’s focus isn’t solely on safeguarding technology or saving the world from perilous threats.

Another noteworthy departure from convention is Jaime’s openness about his superhero identity with his family, a rarity in such cinematic endeavors. His primary goal is shielding his family from those bent on acquiring the Scarab, employing any means necessary.

Remarkably, the film wholeheartedly celebrates the vivacious essence of Latino culture. Yet, the inclusion of Spanish conversations and accents might momentarily divert the audience’s attention. The creators’ decision to maintain a tight two-hour runtime, devoid of unnecessary scenes, proves judicious.

Xolo Maridueña delivers an impressive portrayal of Jaime Reyes, while Susan Sarandon as Victoria Kord and Raoul Max Trujillo as Ignacio Carapax/OOMAC contribute suitably. Bruna Marquezine as Jenny Kord, Adriana Barraza as Jamie’s Nana, George Lopez as Rudy Reyes, and Belissa Escobedo as Milagro Reyes breathe vitality into the movie.

All in all, DC’s “Blue Beetle” provides a commendable introduction to a superhero who holds potential for forthcoming franchise installments. Despite a somewhat lackluster plot and unremarkable post-credits scenes, the film manages to carve a place within the superhero landscape.