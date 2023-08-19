Family of four, with three kids, tragically dies from suffocation

In a tragic incident, four members of a family lost their lives while asleep in Mathur near Manali. The cause of their demise appears to be suffocation due to a fire that erupted in their bedroom during the early hours of Saturday.

The deceased individuals have been identified as Santhanalakshmi (65), along with her granddaughters Sandhya (10), Priya Rakshitha (8), and Pavithra (8). Initial findings from police inquiries suggest that the victims succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning, a result of unintentional ignition of a fire in the bedroom where they were resting.

Evidently, a mosquito repellent connected to an electrical outlet and the room’s wiring were discovered charred. The Madhavaram Milk Colony police responded to the incident after being alerted and recovered the bodies. Subsequently, the deceased were transported to a government hospital for postmortem procedures.

While the exact cause of the fire is yet to be definitively determined pending forensic examination, authorities are awaiting the results of postmortem reports to ascertain the cause of death.

The tragedy came to light when the children’s mother, residing in the adjacent house, attempted to rouse them at 5 am. Receiving no response after knocking, she sought assistance from neighbors to enter the premises, uncovering the heartbreaking scene of all four individuals deceased.

The three youngsters had been staying at their grandmother’s residence as their father was in recovery from surgery, and their mother was occupied with his care. A case has been filed, and investigations into the incident are currently underway to gain a comprehensive understanding of the circumstances that led to this devastating loss.