Five NLFT militants give up and surrender to police

In Tripura’s Dhalai district, five members of the proscribed National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) BM faction surrendered to the police, as reported by a senior police official on Saturday. The individuals who surrendered have been identified as Kanta Mohan Tripura (45), Nakshatra Debbarma (32), Emang Debbarma (20), Getajoy Tripura (23), and Mansubar Tripura (25). Superintendent of Police, Dhalai, Avinesh Kumar Rai, conveyed to PTI that these five militants had recently undergone training at NLFT’s Silacherri camp located in Bangladesh.

These individuals took the significant step of surrendering by crossing the international border, ultimately presenting themselves before the police. Rai explained that intelligence agencies were alerted about a group of NLFT militants based in Silacherri within the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) region of Bangladesh. These militants had deserted their training camp due to unfavorable conditions and hardships, and they subsequently embarked on a journey to surrender. Following their crossing into the Chawmanu area near the Indo-Bangladesh border, they finally surrendered at the Chawmanu police station. The police have taken them into custody for further questioning. Although a comprehensive interrogation is yet to take place, Rai hinted at the possibility of around 15 to 20 militants still harbored within the Silacherri hideout in Bangladesh.