ICU Assault Victim Demands Accountability from Kozhikode Commissioner after Sexual Assault

The woman who was reportedly sexually assaulted while in the ICU of Kozhikode Medical College Hospital has accused Kozhikode City Commissioner Rajpal Meena of dissuading her from filing a complaint against a doctor.

In a complaint addressed to State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb, she detailed Commissioner Meena’s disrespectful behavior, stating, “He even asked if I were an advocate.”

The alleged assault took place in March, when she was sedated following a thyroid surgery, and was reportedly carried out by attender Kuzhiparambath Saseendran.

In an August 17th letter, she recounted how she visited the Commissioner of Police on July 27th to raise concerns about a doctor who was assigned by the hospital superintendent to record her statement and conduct a medical examination.

She stated, “Dr. Preethi K V, a senior resident in the Department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology, did not properly take my statement and conduct my medical examination.”

During her attempt to lodge a complaint against the doctor, Commissioner Meena prevented a social worker from accompanying her into his office. She explained she had brought the social worker along due to her inability to express her ordeal in words. However, the Commissioner’s actions “shattered my confidence,” as she noted in her letter.

Inside the office, only a female relative was allowed, and the Commissioner was reportedly dismissive. “At one stage, he even asked if I were a doctor,” she recalled. She said she managed to have her complaint accepted only after persistent insistence.

She called upon the State Police Chief to take action against Commissioner Meena and provide clear guidelines to prevent such incidents from recurring. She expressed mistrust in the inquiry process, alleging that the Medical College authority had attempted to shield Saseendran and even claimed that some hospital staff pressured her to withdraw the case.

Determined to pursue justice, she declared her intention to approach the Chief Minister and Minister for Health Veena George.

Notably, when she initially brought forth the allegations, the Medical College Hospital suspended five employees, including Saseendran. Although he was arrested, he was subsequently released on bail. The survivor lamented that Saseendran’s continued presence at the hospital made it impossible for her to attend follow-up appointments.

She concluded by stating her resolve to involve the Chief Minister and Health Minister in ensuring the safety of ICU patients and preventing such incidents in the future.