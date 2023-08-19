India records 72 fresh COVID-19 cases

India registered 72 new cases of coronavirus infection within a single day, with the count of active cases documented at 1,452, based on the updated data from the Union health ministry on Saturday. The death toll, as indicated by the 8 am data, reached 5,31,925. The cumulative count of Covid cases in the country amounts to 4.49 crore (4,49,96,548), the ministry reported.

Moreover, the number of individuals who have successfully recovered from the disease has now reached 4,44,63,171. The national recovery rate currently stands at an impressive 98.81 percent, as highlighted by the health ministry. The case fatality rate, on the other hand, remains at 1.18 percent. Notably, the administration of Covid vaccines has progressed significantly, with a total of 220.67 crore vaccine doses administered across the country, according to the ministry’s official website.