Indo-Pacific Economic Framework: US courts Japan by giving up anti-whaling language

The administration of Joe Biden in the United States and the government of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida have aligned their positions on the omission of anti-whaling language within the significant Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.

The Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) encompasses twelve nations in the Indo-Pacific region: Australia, Brunei, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. Together, these countries constitute approximately 40 percent of the global GDP. The framework is centered around the concepts of a Connected, Resilient, Clean, and Fair economy in the region.

Japan contends that whale hunting and consumption are integral to its cultural heritage. While certain coastal communities in Japan have engaged in whaling for centuries, widespread consumption of whales only emerged after World War Two when other food sources were limited.

In July 2019, Japan resumed commercial whaling activities after departing from the International Whaling Commission (IWC).

Reports from the Financial Times indicate that Tokyo objected to the alleged insertion of anti-whaling language by Washington in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework. A Japanese official reportedly conveyed to the newspaper that Tokyo was prepared to withdraw from IPEF unless the United States retracted its stance.

Such a course of action would have dealt a severe blow to both Washington and the economic framework, ostensibly aimed at serving as an economic counterbalance to China.

The potential diplomatic discord between Washington and Tokyo regarding anti-whaling rhetoric was avoided, thereby sidestepping unfavorable diplomatic optics.

In 1986, the International Whaling Commission imposed a suspension on commercial whaling. Japan argues that its whaling endeavors within its exclusive economic zone are justified by “scientific research.”

The alignment between the Biden administration and the Japanese government on the matter of excluding anti-whaling language contributes to the stability of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, preventing potential disruption and ensuring diplomatic cohesiveness.