King of Kotha’ Pre-Booking: 5,000+ Tickets Sold in a Single Day!

Dulquer Salmaan’s eagerly awaited film, ‘King of Kotha’, is gearing up for its theatrical release on August 24. Amid great anticipation, this movie marks Dulquer’s latest Malayalam cinematic venture since the pandemic outbreak. The excitement surrounding the film is palpable, and the advance booking phase has already kickstarted.

According to reliable sources, the renowned digital platform BookMyShow has reported a remarkable achievement in the first 24 hours of bookings—selling a staggering 5,000+ tickets. The enthusiastic response showcases the immense appeal of the movie.

In ‘King of Kotha’, Dulquer takes on the titular role under the direction of Abhilash, the son of veteran filmmaker Joshiy. The film boasts an impressive cast, including Gokul Suresh and Shabir Kallarakkal, who gained fame through his role in ‘Sarpatta Parambarai’. Notably, Tamil actor Prasanna also contributes to the ensemble. This cinematic endeavor, known to be Wayfarer Films’ most ambitious project yet, is being jointly produced by Zee Studios.

Among the noteworthy talents joining the cast are Chemban Vinod, Shammi Thilakan, Saran Shakti (Vada Chennai Saran), Aishwarya Lakshmi, Nyla Usha, Shanthi Krishna, and Anikha Surendran. Spanning across two distinct eras, the film is set to make its debut in multiple languages—Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

Adding further depth to the movie’s immersive experience, the musical talents of Jakes Bejoy and Shan Rahman come together as the composers. ‘King of Kotha’ promises to captivate audiences with high-octane action sequences skillfully choreographed by Rajashekhar. The visuals are in the hands of cinematographer Nimish Ravi, while the screenplay is masterfully crafted by Abhilash Chandran.