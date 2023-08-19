Landslide in Uttarakhand’s Tehri Garhwal disrupts Rishikesh-Badrinath route

Traffic on the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway-58 has been halted due to a substantial landslide originating from a mountain in the Totaghati region of Tehri Garhwal district, as confirmed by officials on Saturday. The Tehri District Magistrate, Mayur Dixit, reported that the extensive landslide struck the Totaghati area, resulting in the suspension of traffic on the Badrinath Highway. Efforts to clear the road are underway, but given the severity of the landslide, a considerable amount of time might be required for complete clearance.

In recent events, the Pindar River’s water level in the Tharali area of Chamoli district escalated due to heavy rainfall. The Pranmati River’s overflow caused the Pindar river to surge past the danger mark, leading to widespread concern and panic among locals. Houses and agricultural lands were adversely affected by this surge, resulting in damage.

Unfavorable weather conditions also disrupted life in the Kaluwala region of Dehradun, where heavy rains led to water entering homes and streets facing waterlogging issues. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected zones and assessed the rising water levels of the Ganga river in Rishikesh earlier this week. This monsoon season, Uttarakhand has witnessed significant rainfall causing landslides and flash floods in multiple locations.