Martin Scorsese backs petition against jailing of Iranian director Saeed for screening a film at Cannes 2022

Renowned Hollywood filmmaker Martin Scorsese has thrown his support behind a petition protesting the imprisonment of prominent Iranian director Saeed Roustaee. Roustaee was incarcerated for exhibiting his film “Leila’s Brothers” at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022. Scorsese, celebrated for movies like “Taxi Driver” and “Goodfellas,” endorsed the campaign initiated by his daughter Francesca, who reposted it on Instagram, highlighting Roustaee’s predicament and urging people to sign.

Roustaee received a six-month prison sentence due to the screening of “Leila’s Brothers” at Cannes. The film centers on the economic hardships faced by a Tehran-based family and was prohibited from being shown in Iran. Roustaee and the film’s producer, Javad Noruzbegi, were found guilty of promoting opposition propaganda against the Islamic regime, according to the Iranian reformist daily Etemad. The verdict also imposes a five-year work ban. Etemad reports that they will spend roughly nine days in prison, with the rest of the sentence being suspended over five years. The decision remains subject to appeal.

Francesca Scorsese, an actor and director herself, launched the petition with an appeal to gather attention and ultimately appeal Roustaee’s sentence within less than 20 days. She implored supporters to sign in order to ensure that Roustaee can maintain his positive impact on the world. By Thursday, the petition was well on its way to its goal of collecting 15,000 signatures.

The film “Leila’s Brothers” clinched the International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI) award at the Cannes Festival in the previous year. Iranian authorities have asserted that the film violated regulations by being entered in international film festivals without proper authorization. The culture ministry had requested changes that the director refused to implement.

Cannes festival organizers deplored the situation as a “serious violation of free speech for Iranian artists, filmmakers, producers and technicians.” Iran has a rich cinema tradition, producing acclaimed filmmakers like Jafar Panahi and Asghar Farhadi, who have received accolades worldwide.