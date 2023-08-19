More than 200 Meiteis come back from Myanmar, says Manipur CM

After more than three months, Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced the safe return of over 200 Meiteis, who had sought refuge in Myanmar due to ethnic violence in Manipur. He commended the Army’s crucial role in facilitating their repatriation. The clashes between Meiteis and Kukis had resulted in a tragic toll of over 160 lives lost and hundreds more injured since May 3.

Expressing relief and gratitude, the Chief Minister took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share the news, stating, “Relief and gratitude as 212 fellow Indian citizens (all Meiteis) who sought safety across the Myanmar border post the May 3rd unrest in Moreh town of Manipur are now safely back on Indian soil.”

He further acknowledged the Indian Army’s dedication in orchestrating the safe homecoming, giving special mention to GOC (General Officer Commanding) Eastern Command, Lt Gen R P Kalita, GOC 3 Corps, Lt Gen HS Sahi, and CO (Commanding Officer) of 5 AR, Col Rahul Jain, for their unwavering commitment to this mission.